Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Karachiites set to receive over Rs12bn relief in February electricity bills 

K-Electric proposes FCA reduction of over Rs10 per unit for Dec 2022

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a reduction of Rs 10.26 per unit in customer bills under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of December 2022.

Following KE’s application to pass on the cut in prices to its customers, NEPRA said it will hold a public hearing on the matter on January 30, inviting interested and affected parties to raise written or oral objections.

If NEPRA allows the Rs 10.26/unit cut, the total relief for Karachiites in their bills will be over Rs 12 billion, said sources, who added that the relief will likely be reflected in the February bills.

According to KE, December’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), furnace oil, and power purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA-G) by 17%, 15%, and 29% respectively as compared to September 2022.

KE said this request has been made under the FCA mechanism governed by NEPRA. The FCA is reviewed every month and is usually applicable to consumers’ bills for one month only.

FCA is dependent on changes in global prices of fuel and are passed on to consumer bills.

For the past consecutive months, fuels such as RLNG and furnace oil have seen a consistent decrease in the global market which is enabling KE to pass on the benefits to its customer base, said Karachi’s power utility.

It added that it was also made possible due to the efficient and effective utilisation of KE’s generation.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
ECC moves on Kissan Package promises, energy issues 
Next article
Pakistan to export cement worth $360m to USA first time
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s largest Investment Banking firm to acquire EFG Hermes?

ISLAMABAD: In a notice to the Pakistan Stock exchange, on Tuesday, JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) has announced “intention to acquire majority ordinary shares...

High-powered Russian delegation set to discuss oil, LNG deals  

LSM posts negative growth for 5th consecutive month

Power regulator allows tariff adjustment hike of up to Rs4.46/unit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.