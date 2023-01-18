Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to export cement worth $360m to USA first time

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: While tapping the market of United State of America (USA) for the first time a Pakistani firm has received import of cement worth $360 million. DG Khan Cement Company (DGKCC) has an order to export 600,000 tons of low alkali cement to the USA per year which will fetch approximately $ 360 million for the country.

“Our second consignment of 37,500 tons loaded on vessel ABU AL ABYAD has left for Houston, Texas, USA this morning,” Executive Director DGKCC Farid Fazal said on Wednesday

According to him the first consignment of 50,000 tons was dispatched in June last year making Pakistan one of the 25 countries exporting cement to the US.

“This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that cement is being exported to the USA market,” said Farid.

He added that the third consignment will leave for the US next month and considering the good quality of Pakistani cement the country can achieve 10 to 15% share in the US market.

Besides, he added, the company is in talks with buyers from London, France, and Germany and soon the company will be entering the European market after getting CE certification.

“We have lots of surplus cement and as the supply is much greater than the demand, manufacturers are not utilizing their full capacity, hence we need to explore new markets,” said Farid.

He added that the country needs to expand its exports to big markets like the USA as the demand for construction materials in the USA has increased manifold with buyers looking for new sources of supply following President Biden’s $6 trillion infrastructure package.

Under this package all mega infrastructure projects including freeways, bridges and roads will be rebuilt or given facelifts as some of these were constructed almost a century ago.

“It took us 12 months to get the technical certifications for supply of cement to the markets in the USA from TXDOT, NCDOT, SCDOT and LODOT,” said Farid.  

He added that the USA is a huge market and due to strict environmental laws it is very difficult to put up cement factories and their requirements of cement are met by imports from Mexico, Canada, Vietnam and Turkey.

“After the good response our cement received in Houston, I was invited to make a presentation at the International Cement Conference INTERCEM’ in Houston which generated a great number of inquiries and prospective customers,” said Farid.  

He added that the local cement industry has the capacity of 65 million tons and domestic consumption is just 40 million tons while exports are just 4 to 5 million tons.

Ziauddin, Dy. General Manager, on the occasion informed the media that DGKCC is the first to use innovative technologies in the cement industry.

“DGKCC latest state of the art plant located at Hub is first of its kind to have largest production line with six stage preheater, tower, largest vertical grinding mill based on COPE drive system, multiple chamber cement storage silos to store different products at the same time,” said Ziauddin, adding that it is from this plant that they are exporting the second shipload of low alkali cement to the USA.

He added that their focus is on maintaining an Eco – friendly environment by making a significant contribution to reduce carbon footprints by using renewable energy, waste heat recovery and alternate fuels.

It is pertinent to mention here that DGKCC is among the largest manufacturers of Pakistan with a production capacity of 25,000 tons cement per day (7.500 million tons/annum).

DGKCC has three cement plants located at Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalar Kahar and Hub. Plants and equipment are supplied by renowned European suppliers and are based on the latest Dry Process what’s Technology.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Karachiites set to receive over Rs12bn relief in February electricity bills 
Next article
World Bank takes a step back on $1.1bn loan approval
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s largest Investment Banking firm to acquire EFG Hermes?

ISLAMABAD: In a notice to the Pakistan Stock exchange, on Tuesday, JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) has announced “intention to acquire majority ordinary shares...

High-powered Russian delegation set to discuss oil, LNG deals  

LSM posts negative growth for 5th consecutive month

Power regulator allows tariff adjustment hike of up to Rs4.46/unit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.