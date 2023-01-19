Possible breakthrough in Russo-Pak energy talks 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reached an agreement to establish working groups to enhance cooperation in a number of fields including oil and gas. The significant decision happened on the second day of talks at the eighth Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) session in Islamabad.

The three-day meeting is a culmination of efforts between the two countries to establish relations regarding energy which began with a visit to Russia by petroleum minister Musadiq Malik. At Thursday’s meeting, an agreement was reached to form working groups to look into ways and means of exploring new opportunities for strengthening the bilateral relations.

Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq led their respective sides on Thursday and they both will announce major decisions of the commission (IGC) on Friday, said sources. They added that signing of agreements in different fields will take place on Friday which will strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.

“On second day of the Pak-Russia IGC, the delegation-level talks focused on energy, oil and gas, agriculture, customs, trade, investment, industry, education and science and technology sectors while both sides also discussed cooperation in communications, postal services and railway sectors and reiterated the desire to advance cooperation in the energy sector,” said sources.

They added that Russia expressed willingness to provide training to Pakistani manpower while detailed discussions were also held on the construction of Karachi to Lahore gas pipeline, gas transit route etc. and the Russian side also offered that Pakistan can take benefit from their experience in science and technology and research fields. “The Russian delegation also stressed the need that Pakistan should accelerate its efforts in research and science and technology sectors,” said the sources.

As per sources, the Russian side observed that the energy sector was the main focus because its Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov was himself leading the negotiations and the two sides decided to move forward together in the field of energy, and Pakistan would get the benefit of Russian expertise in the oil and gas sector. Though Russia is not part of the Turkmenistan-Pakistan-Afghanistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline projects, however, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov on Thursday hinted that Russia can consider participation in the TAPI gas line project.

It is also learnt from sources that on the last day of 8th Pak-Russia IGC meeting, there would be a main discussion on the implementation of the gas pipeline construction project titled “the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP),” oil and petroleum products delivery to Pakistan, Russian-Pakistani financial cooperation, implementation of the decisions and recommendations of the seventh meeting of the commission, besides cooperation in different sectors, before signing of the final protocol.

As per details available with Profit on Pakistan-Russia bilateral trade relations, the total bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia stood at USD 581.7 million (Exports: USD 124.4 million & Imports: USD 457.3 million) in the year 2021-22.