Changan becomes sixth company to increase prices over past week

LAHORE: Master Changan Motors Ltd announced its first price increase for 2023 on January 6 for its entire portfolio.

Changan’s decision now makes it the sixth company to have increased its prices in a matter of a week. Previously, Honda and DFSK had increased their prices on February 4 and February 1 respectively. Similarly Hyundai, KIA, and Peugeot all announced their revised prices on January 31.

Speaking to Profit, Syed Shabbir Uddin, Director of Sales and Marketing at Master Changan Motors, explained the rationale behind the increase stating “Our completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, like that of all other companies, are imported. The reliance on imported inputs, especially sheet metal, and their connection to the foreign exchange rate has a significant impact on our costs of production,” Shabbir Uddin continued.

The Pakistani Rupee began its rapid depreciation against the US Dollar on January 26 with it having lost Rs 19.87 against the Dollar since. Over the past week of price revisions, the Rupee has depreciated by 2.77% for a total of Rs 7.41 against the Dollar.

Changan’s decision to revise its prices comes sixth months after its last revision in August. “We tried to postpone it for as long as possible,” says Shabbir Uddin. “We felt the Rupee stabilise when we saw it trading at Rs 270 against the Dollar, and subsequently decided to announce our price increase in one go. We decided to do this rather than utilise the incremental revisions other manufacturers opted for. This has given us more visibility on the macroeconomic position,” Shabbir Uddin continues.

When asked about whether the Rupee could be expected to depreciate further in the future, and subsequently trigger further rounds up of price increases, Shabbir Uddin responded by stating “I wish it (the US Dollar) would not appreciate further. I pray, and I wish. However, like any other person who knows anything about economics, it is unlikely that the Rupee will stay at this price in the long-term. We will have to see what will happen with the IMF”.

Meanwhile, Proton Pakistan also announced its first price increase for 2023. The upward price revision is, however, limited to just the automatic variant of the Saga. The price change is as follows:

New Old Difference Change Saga A/T Rs 3,299,000 Rs 2,999,000 Rs 300,000 10.00%

New Old Difference Change Saga A/T Rs 3,299,000 Rs 2,999,000 Rs 300,000 10.00%

