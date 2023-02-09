Finance ministry re-advertises post of President NBP

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance has re-advertised the post of President National Bank of Pakistan.

As per the details, the Finance Division requires the services of a dynamic and qualified full time professional for the position of President/CEO NBP to be filled in accordance with section 11(3)(a) of banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974.

Finance division has kept the minimum qualification of graduation or equivalent from a local or foreign institution recognized by HEC and candidates must be between 40 to 62 years of age on the closing date by February 24, 2023.

Sources said that the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday directed the Finance division to re-advertise the post due to a non-transparent process; it has also emerged that MoF’ recommended candidate had already close link with high officials of the finance ministry.

In addition, Sources also said that the acting President is also doing a job beyond its mandate as the National Bank is continuously advertising jobs for various positions and if the Board of Director did not approve new hiring then these jobs consider illegal, sources added.

It is worth mentioning here that the BoD of NBP just completed as government has appointed former Governor SBP as chairman of Board.

Sources also said that the Acting President has become controversial owing to his non merit appointments at various Groups of banks. Many merit oriented senior executives sitting on side lined posts as they do not go against the law, sources added.

Sources also said that the Logistic department of NBP is allegedly accommodating officials sitting at helm of affairs due to which the acting President stay is prolonging.

It is pertinent to note that the Auditor General of Pakistan has pointed out a number of irregularities about the Logistic department in its interim report.