OMAP announces helpline for smooth supply of POL products

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has announced plans to establish a helpline for the smooth supply of petroleum products within the country.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali stated that the association wishes to support the government in serving the general masses, therefore, it has decided to establish a helpline through which complaints can be lodged against hoarders.

He went on to say that the association has also established vigilance committees to take action on the complaints at the district level.

“The public is requested to identify issues related to the supply and quality of petroleum products,” he said.

Ali added that OMAP members took emergency steps to end the recent fuel shortage and enhanced their supply by 10% according to the promise of the government.

“We already predicted that this shortage will end in two-three days because the shortage was artificially made by hoarders,” he said adding that the media supported us in convincing people to stop panic buying,” he added.

While appealing to the government on the occasion, Ali demanded that the latter should support small OMCs and several matters which were previously raised by it. These include issues such as the exchange rate, the difference of dollar price and the fact that LCs should be resolved on a priority basis.

“OMCs despite all the issues are providing oil supply throughout the country without any issue,” he explained.

Having said that, he demanded that OMCs must ensure the smooth supply from depot to consumer so that no problem happens in the future.

The chief coordinator OMAP said that people can contact the WhatsApp number of OMAP to identify hoarders.