Report into country-wide power breakdown completed, sent to cabinet

An inquiry report into the country-wide power breakdown on January 23 has been prepared and has recommended a departmental inquiry before action against key officials of power management bodies, Profit has learnt.

The report prepared by a committee constituted under the convenorship of Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik has been sent to the federal cabinet where it will be discussed in an upcoming meeting, likely to be held next week.

The report, of copy which is available with Profit, has detailed the reasons behind the breakdown and held officials of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), National Electric Power Regulatory Association (NEPRA), power control management and shift in-charge along with his team responsible for the major crisis.

It has recommended departmental inquiry prior to any action against them.

The report said there was no shortage of electricity when the fault erupted in Lahore on the HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) system as 600 megawatts additional electricity was added into the system from Sindh.

It is also learnt from the report that the fault in the HVDC system Lahore had erupted a total of 300 times during the last two years but no one paid attention to this.

It also said three power units of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were responsible for being unable to immediately restore the power system after the breakdown.

Poor coordination, absence of unity of command among NTDC, NEPRA and other concerned institutes, a shortage of experts, and poor technology have been declared as the main reasons behind the breakdown.

The system of generation and transmission is operated by the control room of the National Power Control Center (NPCC) at Islamabad, which is the nerve centre.

The report has a number of recommendations, including forming an implementation committee under the convenorship of the Minister for Energy (Power Division) to ensure proper preparedness for system blackouts and subsequent restoration. The said committee should ensure proper coordinated planning and execution of the recommendations.

Furthermore, the report recommended the regulator, NEPRA and the system operator need to work together to create protocols to handle situations like these when power generators not falling in the economic merit order need to be used for system security.

That coordination, the report said, is missing for which the government needs to issue policy instructions to NEPRA. As far as the system restoration is concerned, WAPDA needs to immediately improve the speed governing mechanism at Tarbela.

WAPDA, NTDC and IRSA must devise SOPs for low water season (December and January) to resolve water indent issues during the acute emergency situations, such as partial or total system blackout.

The stability of the recently activated HVDC system especially at Lahore HVDC Converter Station needs to be ensured to avoid the frequent commutation failures. An investigation into more than 300 commutation failures needs to be carried out by NTDC/NPCC on an urgent basis.