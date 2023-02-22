OGRA imposes penalties on refineries through IFEM

The fuel you’re getting at a petrol station isn’t what you think, according to the industry standard the fuel has to have a Real Octane Number (RON) 92, whereas in reality that is not the case. Based on this Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has imposed fines on some refineries, according to one source, “in the last two years approximately a penalty of 2 billion has accumulated on the refineries”.

The build-up of fuel prices more recently has started reflecting a negative Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM). In September, 2022, the price build up of diesel included an IFEM of negative Rs 1.76, which is odd given the purpose of this margin.

This marked the beginning of a new style of control the government imposes over fuel prices. Since the start of October last year, there’s been a negative IFEM on diesel, and similarly on two occasions the price of petrol also reflected a negative IFEM.

This penalty is in line with the rules laid down by the regulator which states that a penalty would be imposed on the production and sale of fuel that is of lower quality than the prescribed standard.

Two questions arise from this, what is IFEM and why is it negative?

How does IFEM work?

The IFEM was first introduced back in 2006. It was a measure introduced by the government to maintain consistency in the pricing of fuel in different parts of the country.

According to documents published by OGRA, regardless of the distance travelled, the mode of transportation employed, or the associated transportation costs, this mechanism was used to ensure equalised rates at the 29 Depot Locations across the nation.

A “Product Movement Plan (PMP)” is prepared by each OMC and presented to the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) IFEM Sub Committee. The PMP balances supply and demand across different regions by matching supply sources with the various regions of the country.

According to the policy directives issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the “IFEM is to be recommended by the OCAC under the self management system”.