Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Moody’s slashes Pakistan’s credit rating to Caa3 — lowest in 3 decades

By Reuters

PARIS: Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two more notches to ‘Caa3’ — the lowest in three decades — amid international loan negotiations, saying the country’s increasingly fragile liquidity “significantly raises default risks”.

The government has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a $1 billion loan, which has been pending since late last year over policy issues.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hi-tech Lubricants records lowest consolidated half year earnings in five years 
Next article
OGRA notifies Rs12/Kg hike in LPG price
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Singapore-economy
Not by Profit

The State of Global Economies: experiencing growth, decline, or a combination...

Despite a sharp decline in the US business group's Leading Economic Index, which some economists argue indicates an impending recession, not all companies are...

India’s Adani to repay up to $790mn share-backed loans by March – sources

White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices

Dar reiterates govt’s commitment to complete IMF programme 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.