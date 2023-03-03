Least Developed Countries battle for attention at United Nations summit in Qatar

Leaders from nations trapped in worsening poverty will make a new appeal for assistance at a summit starting in Doha on Sunday, competing for global attention against other disasters. While the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war’s effect on food and fuel supplies, and the expensive fight against climate change are detrimental to wealthy countries, they are significantly worse for the 1.3 billion people, constituting 14% of the world’s population, living in the 46 Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Agnes Chimbiri-Molande, Malawi’s ambassador to the United Nations and spokesperson for LDCs at the UN, stated that “the multiple crises swirling today have their most dangerous point in the LDCs.” The presidents and government leaders from the 33 African nations, 12 from the Asia-Pacific, and Haiti in the Caribbean will meet five decades after the UN created the LDC category in an attempt to reduce the global wealth gap.

The Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) was postponed twice due to COVID-19. A plan of action was agreed upon at the UN General Assembly last year, and no significant financial pledges are anticipated at the Qatar meeting. The presidents will be there, along with thousands of experts and activists, to ensure that previous commitments are kept, according to experts.

Matthias Boussichas, Programs Manager at the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (FERDI) based in France, stated that the leaders are going to the summit to provide the campaign with new momentum. He believes that the international community must tackle the “structural handicaps” to trade and growth that LDCs have been battling for decades, rather than recent crises.

Since 1971, the number of LDCs has almost doubled from the original 24 granted trade and market privileges, aid, and easier access to finance. However, the average wage in Afghanistan is measured in hundreds of dollars per year, while in the United States, it is over $65,000, according to World Bank data. Barely half of the world’s poorest have electricity, and only one in five can access the internet, according to the UN.

Many governments argue that the LDC label is a “stigma.” Tiny Bhutan is expected to be the latest state to begin “graduation” from LDC this year. Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, and the Solomon Islands are set to follow suit by 2026. They will gradually lose their privileges and will still require assistance even after their elevation, according to Boussichas, whose nonprofit institute advises the UN and governments.

About 500 corporate CEOs from around the world are expected to attend the meeting to promote private investment in poor countries, according to Rabab Fatima, the UN high representative for the LDCs. Microsoft pledged on Thursday to provide internet access to 20 million more people in Africa, in addition to a promise of 10 million last year as part of a campaign to connect 100 million people in Africa by 2025.

