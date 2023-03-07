NA body recommends approval of Trademark (Amendment) Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee of Commerce on Tuesday recommended the approval of the Trademark (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with slight amendments to protest the rights of Pakistani products in the international market.

During a meeting of the committee, which was chaired by MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, here on Tuesday it was informed that the trademark bill will facilitate local brands owners of Pakistan to protect their trademark in up to 130 countries by filing a single international application in one language and pay one set of fees with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

It will also enable provisions to the Madrid Protocol for international registration of trademarks and electronic validity/payment of the documents. The committee was briefed about the statement of objects and reasons for the bill by the Chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO).

The Director General, IPO Ms. Shazia Adnan, while briefing the Committee regarding the proposed amendments, said that Pakistan became a member of the World Trade Organization in 1995. Thereafter, it was obligatory to amend Intellectual Property (IP) Laws as per the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) Agreement.

Accordingly, all IP Laws, including Trademark Ordinance 2001, were revised. She aprised that the IPO Act, 2012 (No. XIII of 2012) was enacted which empowers IPO Pakistan, under Section 13(i), to administer and coordinate all Government systems for the protection and strengthening of IP Laws, Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

She also briefed that Pakistan became a member of the Madrid Protocol on 24th May 2021. The Madrid Protocol is an international treaty that allows businesses and innovators to obtain trademark protection in up to 130 countries. Members of the protocol can obtain this protection by filing a single international application in one language, and paying one set of fees in one currency, with the WIPO. WIPO is one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations (UN) that works to promote and safeguard IP across the world.

He further briefed that after the enactment of IPO-Act, 2012 and accession to the Madrid Protocol, it was essential to harmonize the TMO, 2001, as per international practices and in line with IPO-Act, 2012. In pursuance of this goal, an exercise was undertaken to introduce amendments in the trademark Ordinance 2001, she added. After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended approving the Bill with slight amendments.

In a separate briefing on TCP’s long outstanding dues against Utility Stores Corporation (USC), National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML), and Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO), the Committee was informed that for the year 2007-08, the principal amount has been paid, but due to delayed payment, mark-up has been accruing which is also payable by USC.

It was informed that USC agreed to pay the amount in a meeting that was held on 8th December 2021 in the presence of Secretaries, m/o Industries & Production and Finance Divisions but they expressed their inability to pay due to unavailability of funds.

The Committee then appointed a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of MNA, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan along with MNAs, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, as its Members. The Sub-Committee will consider and resolve the TCP’s long outstanding issue of receivables against various Ministries/Organizations on account of the import of Urea, Sugar, and Wheat. The Committee may seek assistance from the Ministries of Commerce, Industries & Production, National Food Security & Research, Finance Division, and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).