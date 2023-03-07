Parliamentarian’s Tax Directory 2020 to be published after Dar’s nod

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of two months, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is still waiting for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s approval to launch the Parliamentarian’s Tax Directory.

Profit learnt that the federal cabinet had directed the bureau to finalise the matter earlier in January whereas the FBR has not made any progress in this regard as it continues to wait for a green signal from the finance minister before launching the tax directory, a process it claims will take no more than three days once approved.

To recall, the FBR in January 2022 had launched the Parliamentarian’s Tax Directory of 2019 and the department has yet to public details of parliamentarians of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The FBR first published a Parliamentarian’s Tax Directory in tax year 2013. Since then, it has proved to be an integral part in the Board’s attempts at showcasing transparency in tax governance.

The tax directory provides tax details of all members of the senate, national assembly (NA) and the provincial assemblies.

The directory includes the name, CNIC, constituency, normal income, presumptive income, agricultural income, income tax paid, and the share of tax paid by association of persons (AOPs) which the taxpayer has listed.

Discrepancies in the tax records of parliamentarians has led to various political campaigns in the past. Associated with the Tax Directory 2020, are important cases, including the Toshakhana reference against the PTI leader Imran Khan.