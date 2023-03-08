Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

By AFP

LONDON: British cyber security firm Darktrace on Wednesday warned that artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT may have increased the sophistication of phishing scams.

Content creation bot ChatGPT, Silicon Valley’s latest app sensation, was launched by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI in November.

“Darktrace does not believe that ChatGPT has yet lowered barriers to entry for threat actors significantly,” the firm said in a results statement.

“But it does believe that it may have helped increase the sophistication of phishing emails, enabling adversaries to create more targeted, personalised, and ultimately, successful attacks.”

Generative AI, of which ChatGPT is an example, can upon request wade through reams of data to conjure up original content – an image, a poem, a thousand-word essay – in seconds.

ChatGPT had “ignited a conversation about the implications of generative AI for cyber security”, Darktrace noted Wednesday.

It added however that email attacks on its customers were “steady” despite the release of ChatGPT, with a decline in the number of those containing malicious links.

Yet it warned that the “linguistic complexity” of those emails – including punctuation, sentence length and text volume – had increased.

“This indicates that cyber-criminals may be redirecting their focus to crafting more sophisticated social engineering scams that exploit user trust.”

Darktrace also revealed Wednesday that its net profit sank 86 percent to $581 million in the first half of its financial year, or six months to December.

Its performance was slammed by surging costs and tax charges.

Darktrace shares rose 1.2 percent to 267.10 pence in London midday deals, but the stock is down 40 percent compared with the same stage last year.

The company, which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to combat cyber attacks, floated on the London stock market in 2021.

However shares have tumbled over the last year and a half on concerns over the group’s accounts, and after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo ended its takeover interest in 2022.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rupee loses ground against dollar
Next article
Argentina makes headway in establishing a cannabis export industry
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Argentina makes headway in establishing a cannabis export industry

MONTE VERA: Argentina’s new cannabis watchdog is overseeing more than 50 projects related to the research and development of cannabis and is establishing a...

Rupee loses ground against dollar

In meeting with businessmen, COAS throws weight behind beleaguered Dar

India’s money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade – gov’t notification

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.