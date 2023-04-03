Dar to attend IMF, WB meetings in Washington next week

Finance Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to visit the United States next week to attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Dar will be accompanied by the federal secretary of finance and the State Bank governor during his visit from April 10 to April 16.

The Pakistani delegation will hold discussions with IMF officials during the sideline meetings at the event. Matters related to staff-level agreements (SLA) for the revival of the $6.5 billion bailout package will be discussed during the meetings, the sources said. They also expressed hope that significant progress will be made on the revival of the stalled bailout package.

The delegation is also expected to update the international lending agencies about the progress on funding from friendly countries. Talks between Pakistan and the IMF in February this year failed to yield a staff-level agreement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), announced that the government has agreed to all the conditions of the IMF. He stated that negotiations on the global lender’s final condition are ongoing. The premier emphasized that the government has always brought the country out of difficult situations but its hands are tied due to the IMF agreement. He added that the country is facing record inflation due to the previous government’s agreement with the global lender.