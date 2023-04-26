Rising tech-enabled millionaires could reshape Pakistan’s political landscape

Writing for The Express Tribune, author Usman Hanif explains that in Pakistan, technology is playing an increasingly crucial role in bridging the gap and empowering young individuals from poor pockets of society to create better livelihoods for themselves. Innovative solutions are providing these youths with tools and skills to overcome challenges and build a brighter future.

The country is witnessing a surge in new millionaires, thanks to advances in technology. People from all walks of life are becoming millionaires in Pakistan, not because of, but in spite of, its lack of technological advancement. One of the most important factors contributing to this trend is the growing number of Pakistanis who are engaged in tech-related activities.

E-commerce is seen as a great equalizer, enabling anyone with internet access and determination to become an online entrepreneur. According to Daraz Pakistan’s Managing Director, Ehsan Saya, “You do not need substantial capital to sell online. You need access to the internet, a phone or computer, and lots of grit, integrity, drive, and hustle. Online jobs and businesses have emerged as a viable alternative for individuals during these challenging times.”

Pakistan has a large pool of young, educated, and tech-savvy individuals who are now utilizing their skills and expertise to work remotely as freelancers or run their own online businesses. This allows them the freedom to earn a livelihood from the comfort of their homes, within schedules that suit their lifestyles.

Currently, approximately 100,000 sellers are registered on the platform from all over Pakistan. In the last three years, the average income of sellers has increased by 70%. This can be attributed to several factors, including increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet.

The rise of tech-enabled millionaires, emerging from the impoverished sections of society, has the potential to reshape the country’s political landscape as well. Once they are freed from the burden of basic needs such as putting food on the table, their participation in politics could bring about positive change, liberating the country from the grip of a small elite class.

Recognizing the potential of Pakistan’s young population, Daraz University was launched in 2018 to provide entrepreneurial education across the country, regardless of location. The virtual university offers courses that educate sellers about every step of setting up their businesses. Every month, approximately 5,000 sellers are educated.

However, access to technology and the internet also remains limited in many parts of Pakistan, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, many individuals lack the skills and education to take advantage of such opportunities. To address these challenges, it is important for government and private organizations to work together to invest, expand access to technology, and provide training to individuals who want to take advantage of these opportunities.

Noman Ahmed, the CEO of Si Global, cautions that technology is not a panacea. While it can help with things like communication and transportation, there are glitches, breakdowns, and periods of time when people just can’t afford to keep up with the latest and greatest gadgets.

Despite these challenges, the potential of technology to create economic growth and lift individuals out of poverty is enormous. With more and more people lifting themselves into the ranks of the middle class, Pakistan is sure to see an uptick in economic growth. By investing in technology and providing education and training to individuals, Pakistan can harness the power of technology to create a brighter future for its citizens.

