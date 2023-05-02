OGRA increases LPG prices again

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 5 per Kilogram for the month of May 2023.

According to the latest OGRA notification for the month of May, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 5 per kg, while the domestic and commercial cylinders have gone up by Rs 58 and Rs 222 respectively.

The new official price of LPG per kg will now be Rs 234, as opposed to the earlier price of Rs 229. Similarly, the new price of a domestic cylinder will be Rs 2760, while a commercial cylinder will cost Rs 10,619 during the on-going month of May.

The increase in LPG prices has sparked outrage among the public, who are already struggling with the impact of inflation and rising costs of living. Many have criticized the government’s policies, which they argue have adversely affected the LPG industry.

The Chairman of the LPG Industries Association Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar, has called on the government to follow his formula in order to decrease LPG prices. He also demanded that the government immediately run the LPG plant of Jam Shoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) to provide cheap gas to the people and avoid losses.

Khokhar further stated that the LPG industry has been adversely affected by poor policies and high taxes. He suggested that LPG should be made tax-free and unnecessary taxes on LPG should be abolished. He also emphasized that LPG is the only cheap fuel that is capable of meeting the shortage of natural gas.

All LPG distributors in the country must sell LPG at the price fixed by OGRA, said Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Industries Association Pakistan.