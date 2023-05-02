Pakistan’s inflation fastest rising in Asia

Pakistan’s inflation has hit an all-time high, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation at 36.4% year-on-year in April, the highest ever recorded and the fastest rising prices in Asia, outpacing even Sri Lanka where inflation was measured at 35.3%.

Inflation rose by 2.4% month-on-month. Sana Tawfiq, an economist at Arif Habib Limited, said the headline inflation was in line with expectations and that food inflation was driven by higher prices for wheat, vegetables and fruits. The month-on-month inflation was driven mainly by food, clothing, household equipment and recreation sub-indices. Housing was down due to a decline in electricity charges, she said.

Tawfiq said inflation was likely to remain elevated before receding in the second half of the year, with the high-base effect kicking in.

Pakistan’s inflation has been elevated for months due to the economic crisis, sharp rupee depreciation, devastating floods and a huge drop in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated 20% against the US dollar this year, making imports, including food and fuel, much more expensive.

The government has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for months to revive a stalled loan programme that would disburse over $1bn and unlock funding from other multilateral institutions and friendly countries.