NADRA collaborates with Virtual Remittance Gateway to enhance digital payments ecosystem

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, NADRA signed an agreement with Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) to launch multiple services. These services include a billing switch, NIS payment collection services, a unified USSD channel for collection service, and interoperable services at NADRA e-Sahulat centers to an extensive user base of 7.7+ million Asaan Mobile Account holders.

Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) is Pakistan’s first PSO (Payment Systems Operator)/ PSP (Payment Systems Provider) that acts as an intermediary in various financial transactions. VRG is working towards interoperability between telecom providers and financial institutions, making remittances and transactions easier through technology.

NADRA and VRG’s collaboration marks a significant step forward for the digital financial services industry in the country. This partnership promises to bring unparalleled convenience and a seamless and secure experience to millions of people across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik lauded “this collaboration is a unique opportunity to enhance the digital payments ecosystem.

Malik also highlighted the importance of digital payments in today’s world and how it had revolutionized the way people transact”. The partnership marks a significant breakthrough in providing Asaan Mobile Account Scheme users with the most efficient payment options. With this collaboration, they can effortlessly pay their Utility Bills, NIS fees, obtain NIMS certificates and perform interoperable financial transactions in a hassle-free manner, he added.

“The future of financial services is digital, and the scaling up of digital services with convenience will unlock the potential of the millions of Pakistanis, our core objective is to build global and local partnerships to facilitate digital payment and enhance digital financial services adoption by the underserved populations, including women, youth, the unbanked, and the underbanked.” said by the CEO VRG, Mr. Salman Ali.

Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) Scheme is now a landmark achievement for Pakistan in line with ‘financial inclusion and women empowerment’ goals serving 7.7+ million accounts and has processed 62 million transactions worth 59 billion PKR of financial transactions to date. The female accounts stand at 39% which has never been achieved earlier.

The AMA Scheme is recognized by the World Economic Forum’s EDISON ALLIANCE network and has been showcased to 70+ countries. Furthermore, due to the achievements of AMA Scheme and its upcoming product’s road map, Pakistan has been under consideration to become a member of the Lighthouse Countries Network by the World Economic Forum.

AMA scheme users will benefit greatly from this partnership, which also contributes to the government’s goal of promoting digital payments and making financial services available to everyone, thereby advancing financial inclusion.