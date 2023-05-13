Sign inSubscribe
Business

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

By Reuters

Two Adani group companies including the Indian conglomerate’s flagship firm announced plans on Saturday to raise up to $2.57 billion from the market, months after a short-seller report battered investor confidence and drove share prices down.

India’s Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS) said its board approved a plan to raise up to 85 billion rupees ($1.0 billion) from the stock market. Adani Enterprise (ADEL.NS) said in a filing to exchanges that its board had approved plans to raise up to 125 billion Indian rupees ($1.53 billion) through similar modes.

The equity fundraising is Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s first real test of broad investor appetite since he called off a record $2.5 billion share sale in January following allegations by U.S-based Hindenburg Group of stock market manipulation and use of tax havens.

U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Group’s January report battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the group down.

Adani has denied Hindenburg’s claims even as India’s market regulator is probing the allegations as well as Adani group’s related-party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

“The fact that they have announced it implies to me that the funding has been locked up,” said Varun Khandelwal, director at Bullero Capital, a New Delhi-based proprietary trading firm. “This will help them reduce pledges and it’s a show of strength.”

Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprise said in separate statements they planned to raise the funds via selling equity shares through qualified institutional placements or other permissible modes.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADNA.NS), which was also expected to announce similar funding plans, on Friday rescheduled its board meeting to May 24.

In March, U.S-based investment firm GQG Partners invested $1.87 billion across Adani Enterprise, Ports, Transmission and Green Energy via secondary market deals.

Adani Group shares have risen in recent months, although they remain far below the highs they touched before Hindenburg’s report.

Adani Enterprise’s January-March profit doubled from a year earlier to $88 million, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
How and why the census has far reaching implications on policy making and politics itself
Next article
At G7, a warning about economic outlook as US debt crisis looms
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Aviation

Turkish Airlines set to order 600 aircraft, chairman says

Turkish Airlines (THY) (THYAO.IS) will order a total of 600 new aircraft in June and they will be delivered within ten years, company chairman Ahmet...

Liftoff: Modi’s space push for India counts on private players

PKR bounces back after historic low thanks to market developments

Pakistan cannot take harsh decisions on IMF instructions, says Ishaq Dar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.