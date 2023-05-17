Hyundai TUCSON raises the bar with Parking Sensors

As the competition intensifies in Pakistan’s C-SUV category, car manufacturers are striving to differentiate themselves by integrating advanced features. Basic equipment is no longer sufficient for customers who now demand vehicles that offer a comprehensive package, including convenience, comfort, and, most importantly, safety.

Hyundai Nishat Motor, a relatively new player in the Pakistani automotive industry, has quickly emerged as a strong contender in various segments. One such segment is the C-SUV category, where the Hyundai Tucson has rapidly gained popularity, becoming one of the most highly sought-after C-SUVs on the road and the preferred choice for customers.

To further raise the bar on safety, Hyundai has introduced front and rear parking sensors in the top-of-the-line Tucson AWD variant. By incorporating these sensors, Hyundai demonstrates its commitment to delivering advanced safety features and aims to lead the category in terms of safety. The inclusion of parking sensors has revolutionized maneuvering in tight spaces, reducing the risk of collisions and making parking a hassle-free task.

The front and rear parking sensors in the Tucson AWD utilize cutting-edge technology to detect obstacles in close proximity to the vehicle. Equipped with ultrasonic and radar sensors, this system accurately measures distances and alerts the driver through audio and visual cues. As the vehicle approaches an object, the sensors emit a series of beeps that intensify, enabling the driver to effectively gauge the distance to the obstacle through the aid of visual alerts on the MID screen and beep alerts.

In addition to the newly added parking sensors, the Tucson AWD boasts a range of other features. These include a smart tailgate, panoramic sunroof, HTRAC all-wheel drive system, differential lock, wireless charger, puddle lamps, ECM mirror with a compass, power seats with lumbar support, and a cooled glove box. Enhanced safety is ensured through features such as downhill brake control, dual SRS airbags, hill-start assist, an anti-lock braking system, and a body shell made from Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS).

Hyundai’s decision to equip the Tucson AWD with parking sensors demonstrates the brand’s understanding of the evolving needs and expectations of Pakistani consumers. In a market where safety features are increasingly prioritized by buyers, Hyundai’s commitment to delivering advanced safety technologies further enhances the appeal of the already popular Tucson AWD.