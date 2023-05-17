Public transport fares remain unchanged despite decrease in petroleum prices

LAHORE: In a disappointing turn of events, the relief in petroleum product prices has failed to reach the general public, leaving them burdened with high transportation costs. Public transport fares have not been reduced, adding to the woes of commuters across the country.

The decision regarding new fare rates by public transporters has been put on hold, prolonging the wait for much-needed relief. Instead, passengers continue to be charged the old fares, exacerbating the financial strain they face due to rising fuel costs.

Public transport operators had previously increased fares by up to 200 rupees following a significant 30-rupee hike in the price of diesel. This sudden surge in transportation expenses has hit commuters hard, further amplifying the economic challenges faced by the average citizen.

Despite a substantial decrease in the prices of petroleum products, which was expected to lead to a reduction in fares, no concrete decision has been made to alleviate the burden on passengers. This lack of action has left many individuals frustrated and disheartened.

According to a survey conducted by Profit, for a journey from Lahore to Rawalpindi, commuters are required to pay a hefty sum of 2,550 rupees. Traveling from Lahore to Peshawar demands a fare of 3,200 rupees, while commuting to Faisalabad costs 1,180 rupees.

Similarly, the fare from Lahore to Sargodha stands at 1,250 rupees, Sialkot at 1,000 rupees, Bahawalpur at 2,500 rupees, Multan at 2,190 rupees, Tounsa at 2,500 rupees, and Lahore to Karachi at a staggering 7,300 rupees. Meanwhile, the fare from Lahore to Hyderabad has reached 7,200 rupees.

The dissatisfaction among travelers is palpable, as they express their concerns and disappointment.

Speaking to Profit a passenger Talib Hussain said, “It’s incredibly frustrating that despite the decrease in petroleum prices, public transport fares remain unchanged. How are we supposed to manage our expenses when transportation costs keep rising? The government needs to prioritize the well-being of its citizens and ensure that relief measures are actually implemented,” he said.

Naveed Ashraf, another passenger who regularly travels from Lahore to Islamabad said, “I’m appalled by the lack of action from public transport operators. They quickly increased fares when fuel prices went up, but they are conveniently ignoring the recent decrease. This is unfair to passengers who rely on public transport and are already struggling to make ends meet. It’s time for the authorities to step in and hold these operators accountable,” Ashraf said.