Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Punjab finally resumes daily flour supply to KP

KP residents finally receive price relief, with reduced flour prices in the province

By Aziz Buneri
Wheat flour 2

PESHAWAR: The long-standing flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has finally come to an end as the supply of wheat flour from Punjab has commenced on a temporary basis, resulting in a notable decrease in flour prices across the province. 

Sabir Bangash, former President of the Flour Mills Association, disclosed that the supply of flour from Punjab has begun through a permit system, with a daily allocation of 3,000 metric tons of wheat flour being distributed to KP. Elaborating on the situation, Bangash emphasised that the KP government is currently providing local flour mills with 3,000 metric tons of wheat on a daily basis, despite the province’s actual requirement being 15,000 metric tons. This temporary arrangement has significantly alleviated the flour shortage.

As a result of the temporary supply from Punjab, the prices of flour have witnessed a decline, with the cost of a bag decreasing from Rs 500 to Rs 300, as shared by Sabir Bangash. However, there is concern that if Punjab halts the supply, flour prices may surge once again.

Shiraz Akram Bacha, the Provincial Advisor on Food, addressed the media, confirming that flour mills across all districts of KP are now receiving wheat supplies, and the daily provision of 3,000 metric tons of wheat flour from Punjab has been initiated. He said this concerted effort has successfully resolved the scarcity of flour, ensuring abundant quantities are now available in the local markets.

Bacha further informed that the price of a 20-kilogram bag of flour has been standardised across various districts within KP. However, when comparing flour prices in the private market, KP still experiences slightly higher rates compared to other provinces.

According to Bacha, the fixed cost of a 20-kilogram bag of flour in KP now stands at Rs 2,480. Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan has been heavily reliant on wheat imports to meet its domestic requirements over the past couple of years. However, this year’s wheat crop production has seen a significant improvement, contributing to the resolution of the flour crisis.

Underlining the significance of wheat as a staple food in Pakistan, Bacha emphasised that the average consumption per person annually is approximately 124 kilograms.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Taxing cash withdrawals will be last nail in coffin of sinking economy: Atif Ikram
Next article
Public transport fares remain unchanged despite decrease in petroleum prices
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Banking

Taxing cash withdrawals will be last nail in coffin of sinking...

ISLAMABAD: Former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh on Wednesday said the failed experiment of...

Cheap petrol scheme delayed until IMF concerns are resolved: Musadik Malik

Hyundai TUCSON raises the bar with Parking Sensors

Foreign Direct Investment dips 29pc in April

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.