Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Dar updates US envoy on ongoing IMF negotiations as deadline approaches

The IMF has raised concerns about certain measures proposed in FY24's budget that contradict conditions of EFF programme

By Staff Report

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to discuss the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), providing an update on the progress made.

The Ministry of Finance issued a statement affirming the government’s commitment to completing the programme with the IMF before the impending deadline.

Pakistan’s ninth review under the 2019 Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which aims to secure $1.2 billion, remains pending with less than 10 days remaining until the programme’s expiration on June 30. Last week, the IMF raised concerns about certain measures proposed in Pakistan’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which were seen as contradicting the conditions of the EFF programme.

Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF representative for Pakistan, emphasised that Pakistan needs to address three key issues, including the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, before the pending tranche can be released. As the deadline approaches and the IMF’s reservations regarding the budget persist, concerns have grown about the likelihood of a successful agreement.

Despite the challenges, the government has expressed its flexibility and ongoing engagement with the IMF to find a mutually beneficial solution. Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves have heightened the urgency for an IMF bailout, as failure to secure it could result in default.

Dar also highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce the fiscal gap and fulfill national and international financial obligations. The statement further mentioned the government’s economic policies and priorities to address the current economic challenges and foster stability and growth.

Bloome expressed confidence in the government’s economic programes and extended his support to strengthen bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tesla’s Musk eyes significant India investments after meeting Modi
Next article
PSX plunges on IMF accord uncertainty, disappointing budget
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Analysis

Tesla’s Musk eyes significant India investments after meeting Modi

Tesla (TSLA.O) chief executive Elon Musk said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country,...

UK net debt passes 100% of GDP for first time since 1961

FTO expresses concern over repeated changes in the tax jurisdiction of overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister approves the establishment of an SIFC under the Economic Revival Plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.