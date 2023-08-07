Cabinet committee approves inclusion of PIA in privitization list

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) has given approval to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. ltd (PIACL) in the privatisation progarmme.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of CCoP today.

The CCoP considered the proposal of Privatisation Commission regarding inclusion of Pakistan International Airlines Co. ltd (PIACL) in the privatisation progarmme.

The CCoP after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament.

Privatisation Division presented a summary on detailed update regarding privatization of Roosevelt Hotel. The CCoP after discussion gave concurrence to the Privatization Commission for hiring of Financial Adviser to process/structure transaction of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL).