Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

S&P downgrades multiple US banks on growing liquidity worries

By Reuters

S&P Global followed Moody’s in cutting its credit ratings and outlook on multiple U.S. regional banks on Monday, saying higher funding costs and troubles in the commercial real estate sector will likely test the credit strength of lenders.

A relentless rate-hike campaign by the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised deposit costs at banks, which have been forced to pay out higher interest to keep depositors from fleeing to other high-yielding alternatives.

S&P cut its ratings on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB.N) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY.O) on funding risks and higher reliance on brokered deposits, while UMB Financial Corp (UMBF.O), Comerica Bank (CMA.N) and KeyCorp (KEY.N) were downgraded on large deposit outflows and prevailing higher interest rates.

KeyCorp and Comerica shares were down nearly 1% each in premarket trading.

The outlook of S&T Bank and River City Bank was cut to “negative” from “stable” by the S&P, citing higher CRE exposure.

The agency’s action will make borrowing costlier for the ailing banking sector that is looking to shake off the effects of the crisis from earlier this year, when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked a loss of confidence and led to a run on deposits at several regional lenders.

Borrowing costs globally have also surged, with the U.S. Treasury yields hitting their highest in 16 years as the bond market rout entered its sixth week on Tuesday, even as U.S. stock index futures gained, boosted by megacap growth stocks.

The rating agency’s action came weeks after similar downgrades by its peer Moody’s, which earlier this month lowered ratings on 10 U.S. banks and placed six, including Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N), US Bancorp (USB.N), State Street (STT.N) and Truist Financial (TFC.N), on review for potential downgrades.

An analyst at Fitch, the last of the three chief rating agencies, also told CNBC last week that several U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), could see downgrades if the sector’s “operating environment” were to deteriorate further.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rupee nears record low against dollar
Next article
Rupee dips to lowest ever against dollar
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s economic conditions blamed for the delay in CPEC

China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman Yo Bo has emphasised that Pakistan’s economic circumstances were primarily responsible for delay in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Understanding K-Electric’s Cayman legal battle 

As Afghanistan slashes coal prices again, can cement and power companies profit? 

General Tyres accused of evading mandatory PSQCA registration since 2016

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Zia | Areeba Fatima | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.