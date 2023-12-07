PSO to sell 30% stake in PRL to China’s United Energy Group

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has agreed to sell its over 30% stake in Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) to a Chinese firm, United Energy Group (UEG), for an investment of $1.5 billion to double the refining capacity and produce Euro 5 compliant fuel.

According to a report published by The Express Tribune, the deal will enable PRL to increase its production capacity from 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd, meet domestic consumer demand, switch from basic hydro-skimming to a deep-conversion process and eliminate the production of loss-incurring furnace oil.

The project will also help PRL to produce environmentally friendly high-speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (petrol) of Euro 5 specifications, which have lower sulphur content and emissions than the current Euro 2 standard.

PSO is a major shareholder of PRL with a 63.6% stake. As per the report, PRL’s board has also given its nod to the sale of a 30% stake to the Chinese company.

PRL and UEG have formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on October 18, 2023 in China. Under the MoU, both companies have expressed the desire to establish a strategic cooperation relationship on the basis of mutual interest in the energy industry in Pakistan.

PSO is selling its stake in PRL to overcome its liquidity problems and secure its fuel supply. The state-run oil marketing company is facing difficulties in arranging fuel supplies due to its staggering circular debt as its receivables have swelled to over Rs700 billion, which has resulted in defaulting on its payment liabilities to local and international fuel suppliers.

It is also part of a joint venture of Pakistani companies for developing a refinery project in partnership with Saudi Arabia.

On November 21, PRL informed the PSX through a notice that it had signed key technological license agreements with global industry leaders Honeywell UOP and Axens for its Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project (REUP).