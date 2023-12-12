OGDC boosts gas production, supplies to SSGC

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), the largest exploration and production company in Pakistan, has successfully re-injected six low-pressure wells from Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) Field, resulting in an increase of 16 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, 150 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate and 18 metric tons per day (MTD) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the field.

The gas has been supplied to the Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network since December 11, 2023, according to a filing by OGDC on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

KPD Field is located in the Sindh Province, about 25 km from Hyderabad. The field is currently producing 1,600 BPD of condensate, 107 MMSCFD of sale gas, and 195 MTD of LPG with two trains of amine sweetening and glycol dehydration units, LPG extraction and allied utilities.

OGDC said that its efforts to address the decline in gas production and enhance national energy security reflect its commitment to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

OGDC is the leading exploration and production company in Pakistan, holding the largest portfolio of exploration licenses and producing fields. The company contributes about 50% of the country’s total oil and gas production. OGDC is listed on the PSX and is majority-owned by the Government of Pakistan.