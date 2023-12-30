Sign inSubscribe
SBP launches ‘Sunwai’ portal for customer complaints against banks

The portal/app is accessible through web browsers and mobile applications, available on both Android and iOS platforms

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced ‘Sunwai,’ a dedicated customer complaint service portal and app.

The service aims to streamline the complaints process for banking customers against Banks, Microfinance Banks (MFBs), and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) operating in Pakistan.

‘Sunwai’ serves as a one-window operation, providing banking customers with a platform to register complaints related to any banking product or service, including Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). The portal is accessible through web browsers and mobile applications, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

According to an SBP spokesperson, registered users can conveniently lodge complaints in either English or Urdu languages. Each complaint will be assigned a unique tracking number, communicated to users through SMS and email for tracking purposes.

Banks have been instructed to ensure the prompt and fair resolution of complaints, adhering to the turnaround times (TATs) prescribed by SBP.

The central bank expresses optimism that the introduction of the customer complaint service portal and app will significantly contribute to strengthening consumer trust in the banking industry.

PIA seeks Rs15bn loan, urgently appeals to govt for financial assistance

