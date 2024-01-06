FBR halts inquiry into Rs16b money laundering scam involving four shell companies

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly suspended inquiries into four shell companies accused of laundering Rs16 billion, involving influential figures from the business and political realms, as per Business Recorder.

Sources reveal that the Central Vigilance Wing of the FBR unveiled a significant money laundering and tax fraud operation, spotlighting four private limited companies registered under false identities at a shared address in Karachi.

According to FBR findings, these companies were established to benefit a powerful former parliamentarian from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who holds a substantial business conglomerate.

Shockingly, all four entities shared a registered address in Karachi, yet they were unlawfully registered in the FBR’s Corporate Tax Office in Islamabad, indicating potential collusion involving certain IT officials and tax officers.

Sources further claim that the companies, despite having low-income employees as dummy directors, engaged in transactions related to metal and battery products. Investors from various cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, allegedly utilized these entities for black money laundering.

The FBR investigation alleges that the four companies operated multiple bank accounts, facilitating the flow of Rs16 billion for whitening unaccounted cash.

Additionally, they issued fake invoices totaling Rs10 billion without fulfilling tax obligations. Transactions with unrelated parties, coupled with fund rerouting through various accounts, were cited as serious violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010.

Despite the FBR blacklisting these companies, no FIR has been filed against them by the CTO Islamabad, raising concerns of a politically influenced halt to the investigation.

Senior FBR officials, speaking anonymously, acknowledged the suspension, attributing it to intense political pressure.

The apparent discriminatory treatment has sparked criticism, with tax experts advocating the intervention of other agencies to hold powerful entities accountable, emphasizing the impact on the economy and the FBR’s reputation.