RDA sees 17pc rise in inflows, reaching $160m in December

Out of $160 million total, $7 million has been repatriated, while approximately $120 million has been utilized domestically

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a 17 percent increase in inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA), with December figures reaching $160 million, compared to $137 million in November 2023.

Out of this amount, $7 million has been repatriated, and around $120 million has been used within the country, leaving a net repatriable liability of $34 million.

By the end of December, cumulative inflows through the RDA crossed the $7.2 billion mark. The SBP noted an increase in the total number of RDA accounts, which rose to 651,057 from 640,875 at the end of November.

Further details from the SBP’s website revealed that the cumulative RDA inflow stood at $7.195 billion by the end of the previous month. Of this, $1.538 billion has been repatriated, and $4.442 billion has been utilized locally, resulting in a total net repatriable liability of $1.215 billion as of December end.

The breakdown of the total outstanding liability includes $786 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, split between $331 million in conventional NPCs and $455 million in Islamic instruments. Additionally, ‘balances in accounts’ amounted to $375 million.

The report also showed a slight monthly improvement in Roshan Equity Investments, totaling $30 million.

The RDA has been a vital source of foreign exchange for Pakistan since its inception in September 2020. The initiative, launched by the SBP, offers up to 8% profit on investments in US dollars.

 

