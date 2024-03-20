US doing its best to ensure IP gas pipeline is not built: Donald Lu

US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu said that the US is doing its best to ensure the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline is not built.

Replying to the questions of congressmen during a Congressional hearing in Washington, Mr Lu expressed his concerns about the strain in Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring Iran, particularly due to the IP gas pipeline project.

He emphasized the importance of monitoring the funding for the gas pipeline and reiterated the US’s close watch on the mega energy project.

In February, Pakistan’s Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) granted its approval to start construction on an 80-kilometer (KM) pipeline from the Pak-Iran border to Gwadar as part of the IP Gas Pipeline Project.

One of the reasons for the delay in construction of the has pipeline have been consistent worries surrounding international sanctions on Iran.

The problem is that if Pakistan does not start construction of the IP Gas Pipeline Project within the next three months it will have to face $ 18 billion worth penalty.

Back in August 2023, Iran refused to accept Pakistan’s force majeure notice to halt construction of the multibillion-dollar project and has instead granted two five-year extensions to meet the responsibilities of the IP project.

Iran had previously given Pakistan a 180-day deadline until September 2024 to start completion of the pipe-laying work.

Tehran warned Islamabad if its authorities do not accept the suggestion, Iran will move to the Paris-based International Arbitration for non-execution of the project and the Islamic Republic will seek an $18 billion penalty by lodging a complaint at the Paris-based institute.