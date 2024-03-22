Weekly SPI falls by 1.13pc, despite annual inflation jump

In the latest update from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for the week ending on March 21, 2024, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the Combined Group has seen a downturn of 1.13% on a week-over-week basis.

This shift comes in contrast to the annual figure, where the SPI has surged by 29.06% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Combined Index was noted at 323.50, marking a decrease from the prior week’s 327.21, yet showing a significant climb from 250.66 recorded a year ago.

The review encompassed 51 items, with findings indicating that prices for 9 items (17.65%) advanced, 17 items (33.33%) experienced a decline, and 25 items (49.02%) remained unchanged.

Significant reductions were seen in the prices of several essential commodities, including tomatoes (36.73%), onions (19.58%), potatoes (4.02%), garlic (2.87%), and pulse mash (1.25%).

Conversely, price hikes were observed in LPG (1.49%), shirting fabric (0.74%), beef (0.53%), broken basmati rice (0.48%), and mutton (0.42%).

The SPI’s weekly performance varied across different income groups, with reductions ranging from 0.91% to 1.83%.

The most considerable decrease of 1.83% was recorded in the lowest income segment, while the highest income group saw a smaller reduction of 0.91%.

An annual analysis revealed that SPI inflation impacted all income brackets, showing increases between 21.96% and 33.23%.

The lowest income group faced a yearly rise of 21.96%, whereas the highest income group encountered a 26.2% increase.

Additionally, the report highlighted fluctuations in the prices of other essential goods.

The average price for a 50 kg bag of Sona urea fertilizer was Rs4,829, showing a 1.33% decrease from the previous week but a significant 67.88% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Cement prices were also noted, with a 50 kg bag costing Rs1,221, marking a 0.48% week-over-week decline and an 8.54% increase compared to last year.