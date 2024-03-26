Bank AL Habib launches new foreign exchange subsidiary

Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) has officially started operations of its fully owned subsidiary, Al Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited today.

The launch was announced through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The establishment of Al Habib Exchange marks a significant milestone for Bank AL Habib, following the receipt of the necessary operational license from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The approval for this new venture was initially confirmed on September 22, 2023, after the bank’s board sanctioned the creation of an Exchange Company with a declared share capital of Rs1 billion.

This strategic move aligns with the recent regulatory reforms by the SBP, aimed at enhancing the structure of the foreign exchange market.

The reforms encourage banks involved in foreign exchange activities to set up wholly owned Exchange Companies.

This initiative is intended to meet the legitimate foreign exchange needs of the public efficiently while addressing regulatory concerns observed in the operations of existing Exchange Companies.

Al Habib Exchange Company is poised to play a crucial role in the evolving landscape of Pakistan’s foreign exchange market, providing streamlined services under the regulatory framework set by the central bank.