Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt ends gas slab discount, moves to flat rate system

Domestic and industrial consumers will be charged at the same rate 

By News Desk

The federal government has abolished the current tiered gas billing system with slabs and discounts, instead moving to a flat rate system for gas consumption. 

This change will impact domestic and industrial consumers alike, as everyone will be charged the same rate regardless of the amount of gas they use.

Under the new system, the price per unit of gas (MMBtu) will be uniform across sectors, including domestic, commercial, general industry, and even export-oriented consumers. 

The exact price is yet to be finalised and awaits approval. 

However, it is expected to be around Rs 4,501 (excluding taxes) for consumers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.

This decision comes on the heels of a recent request by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a 147% increase in gas tariffs. 

During a public hearing, the SNGPL argued that the gas price needs to be raised to Rs. 4,446 per MMBTU to reflect production costs.

Stakeholders pointed out that existing gas prices have already forced numerous businesses to shut down, although Pakistan sells gas to some customers for as low as $4 per unit while purchasing it internationally for $15.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman acknowledged the concerns of both consumers and gas companies and indicated that a final decision on gas price revisions will be made after careful consideration. 

It’s important to note that OGRA has scheduled another hearing on the matter in Peshawar on March 27, 2024.

The implementation date for any changes in gas prices is expected to be from January 1st, 2024.

Previous article
Delay in TAPI pipeline project raises concerns for Turkmenistan
Next article
PM presents awards to 65 top exporters, compliant taxpayers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.