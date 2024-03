Is the CPEC going to be the game-changer it is often touted to be?

Planning Commission Member Rafiullah Kakar thinks the CPEC – like all BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) projects – are more for Chinese benefit by way of ForEx diversification and contracts for Chinese firms than it is for the participating countries. If the latter don’t get their act together, Kakar cautions, they’ll just be stuck with a bill, with not much economic activity to show for it.