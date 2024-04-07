Pakistan sets Rs4.565trn borrowing target for fiscal quarter

Pakistan’s government has outlined an ambitious plan to amass Rs4.565 trillion over the upcoming fiscal quarter (April-June 2024).
The fundraising effort will be facilitated through the auction of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), encompassing both fixed and floating rates.
The detailed financial blueprint indicates a division of the target, with Rs2.475 trillion expected to be secured through MTBs in the period from April to June 2024, and the remainder of Rs2.09 trillion through PIBs.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has scheduled a total of seven MTB auctions to achieve this fiscal goal.
Breaking down the auction timeline, the SBP conducted one auction on April 3, raising Rs557.6 billion, and has planned two more in April.
The subsequent auctions are set for April 17 and April 30, with targets of Rs525 billion and Rs300 billion, respectively.
May will witness two auctions aimed at collecting Rs450 billion and Rs150 billion, respectively.
The plan extends into June with two final auctions, targeting Rs675 billion and Rs150 billion.
Regarding the PIBs segment, the government aims to raise Rs570 billion through fixed-rate bonds, Rs1.12 trillion through semiannual floaters, and Rs400 billion through quarterly floaters.
The SBP has already conducted one auction for semiannual and quarterly bonds on April 3. Fixed-rate bond auctions are also on the calendar, with two more scheduled for May 22 and June 19, each aiming for Rs190 billion.
This financial strategy underscores the government’s proactive approach to managing the country’s fiscal needs, aiming to ensure stability and growth in the challenging economic landscape ahead.
