Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production due to supply chain issues

Indus Motor Company Limited, the maker of Toyota in Pakistan, has temporarily shut down its production facilities from May 2 to May 8, 2024, due to low inventory levels and a shortage of parts and components.

This decision, aligned with the Securities Act 2015 and PSX Regulations, addresses the ongoing challenges in the supply chain affecting vehicle manufacturing.

The company has communicated this information to comply with regulatory requirements and has assured that any further changes to the plan will be communicated in a timely manner.