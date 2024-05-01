Sign inSubscribe
Governance

FBR to block mobile SIMs of 0.5m non-filers

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that 506,671 individuals who did not file their tax returns for the year 2023 will face the blocking of their mobile phone SIMs. This action follows the issuance of Income Tax General Order (ITGO) no. 01 of 2024, which mandates the suspension of SIM services for these non-compliant taxpayers until they are reinstated by the FBR or the relevant Commissioner Inland Revenue.

The directive from the FBR requires immediate compliance from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators. These entities are to report their compliance to the FBR by May 15.

The agency has identified 2.4 million potential taxpayers absent from the tax rolls. These individuals were subsequently issued notices for non-compliance. Of these, over half a million have been selected for the SIM blockade as they have previously declared taxable income in one of the last three years but failed to file their returns for 2023.

Restoration of SIM services will automatically occur for those who submit their 2023 tax returns. The FBR updates its ATL every Monday and submits the names of compliant taxpayers to the PTA and telecom companies for SIM restoration every Tuesday. This restoration process is fully automated, with no separate steps required for the taxpayers once they file their returns.

Previous article
Govt to address Chinese IPPs’ dues ahead of CPEC committee meeting, PM’s Beijing trip
Next article
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM secures $2.7bn new financing facility
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

After six years, NAB gives up on LNG reference against former...

Sheikh Imran and Mr Abbasi will not be getting the time they spent in prison back. But are we at least going to label the reference as the witch hunt it was?
HBL Microfinance Bank

HBL approves equity investment of Rs6bn in its microfinance subsidiary 

Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production due to supply chain issues

Govt implements new financial controls to manage public funds

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.