Pakistani startup Bookme enters Saudi market

Bookme, the well-known Pakistani travel technology platform has sealed two landmark agreements in order to increase their network to the KSA market.

Having been in the business for the past 11 years, Bookme has changed the ticketing scene in Pakistan as it single handedly carved out the e-ticketing industry in Pakistan and made access to travel and entertainment seamless for customers.

First off, Bookme signed an agreement with Mrsool, a homegrown Saudi delivery platform that has its operations across KSA and Egypt. With an 8-million+ customer base, Mrsool has become the leading on-demand delivery app in the region.

Founded in 2016 by Ayman Alsanad(CEO) and Naif Alsimiri(CMO) and today has 450+ FTEs in Riyadh and Cairo with highly attractive business model due to the diversified monetization strategy of Butler services, Grocery Beverages (F&B), Groceries & Pharma, Quick Commerce and Digital Products.

The signing ceremony happened at the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh. Faizan Aslam, the founder and CEO, Muhammad T. Ali the COO were present at the ceremony from Bookme. Ayman AlSanad the CEO, Naif Alsimiri the CMO along with Hammad Raza CFO and Abdullah Haboudal CSO.

Another agreement of great significance happened on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market Expo 2024. Bookme has been selected by the Saudi Tourism Ministry as the official travel booking OTA partner for digital tourism.

This partnership, between Saudi Tourism and Bookme is expected to be completely digitized in upcoming years.

Saudi Tourism Authority on this occasion expressed that Bookme with its large user base and vast experience in the digital travel booking space in Pakistan can play a crucial role in elevating KSA, an attractive tourism spot that has a lot to offer beyond religious travel.