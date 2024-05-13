Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FTA under review to enhance Pakistan’s export footprints in China

The review aims to enhance trade agreement's benefits for Pakistan, focusing on expanding export opportunities to China through increased tariff concessions and extended product coverage

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) Phase II, set to conclude in 2024, is now under review to enhance the continuity and favorability of the trade agreement for Pakistan. The amendments aim to expand Pakistan’s export footprint in China through additional tariff concessions and broader product coverage.

Before the initial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, Pakistan’s exports were valued at US$0.5 billion in 2006. Following the inception of the FTA, these exports increased to US$1.6 billion in 2016, according to Gwadar Pro. By 2022, after the implementation of CPFTA Phase I and Phase II, exports reached $2.53 billion. Data from the China General Administration of Customs shows that Pakistani exports to China climbed to US $3.452 billion in 2023.

The initial FTA was signed on November 24, 2006, and concluded in December 2012. CPFTA Phase I was signed on April 28, 2019, and came into effect on January 1, 2020. CPFTA Phase II is scheduled to conclude this year.

By the end of the initial phase, China and Pakistan had abolished tariffs on 35.5% of product lines. Under CPFTA-II, coverage from both sides has expanded to 75%.

Phase II of the CPFTA enhances market access for both countries. China has eliminated tariffs on 313 product lines, benefiting major Pakistani exports including textiles, cotton, frozen meat and other animal products, seafood, prepared food, chemicals, carpets, marble, plastics, oilseeds, chili, footwear, engineering goods, machinery, leather, and auto parts.

Previous article
Service Long March Tyres announces Rs30bn investment to double its capacity
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt expected to reduce fuel prices from May 16

Petrol price is likely to decrease by up to Rs14/litre while diesel may drop by up to Rs10/litre

Bulls dominate PSX as KSE-100 surges past 74,000 mark

Pakistan-IMF talks for new loan program begin today

In the ever-raging battle between Coca Cola and Pepsico, Sting is King

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.