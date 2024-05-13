Govt expected to reduce fuel prices from May 16

In a sigh of relief for the inflation-hit masses, the government is expected to reduce fuel prices for the next fortnightly, starting May 16.

As per reports, the price of petrol is likely to decrease by up to Rs14 per litre while the rate of diesel is also likely to drop by up to Rs10 per litre.

If approved by the government, the new prices would be approximately Rs274 for petrol and Rs271 for diesel per litre, and this adjustment would be the second price cut this month.

This anticipated reduction is attributed to the current trading price of crude oil at $82.5 per barrel.

On May 1, 2024, petrol prices were lowered to Rs288.49 per litre from Rs293.94, and diesel prices dropped to Rs281.96 per litre from Rs290.38.

In a related development, oil prices continued to fall with the start of this week, influenced by signs of declining fuel demand and comments from US Federal Reserve officials that tempered expectations for interest rate cuts.

This economic scenario could potentially reduce energy consumption in the US, the world’s largest economy. Brent crude futures were at $82.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures stood at $78.21 a barrel.

Despite these challenges, market optimism persists, supported by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, might extend their supply cuts into the latter half of the year.