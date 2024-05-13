NAB closes corruption probe into wheat, flour scandal of previous PML-N govt

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to close an ongoing corruption investigation initiated during the previous rule of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), reliable sources disclosed on Monday.

According to sources, NAB has closed the investigation regarding alleged corruption and corrupt practices in the subsidy amount issued to the Food Department during the Ramazan Package from 2016 to 2018.

Additionally, a case involving the theft of thousands of sacks of wheat had also been under investigation by NAB, sources disclosed.

They said that NAB had been investigating officers and officials of the Food Department, flour mill owners in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan divisions, and others under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

However, in light of recent amendments to the NAB Act, the bureau has opted to close the investigation and recommend transferring the matter to the Anti-Corruption Punjab.

“The competent authority has approved the termination of the investigation at NAB’s end and referred it to the Anti-Corruption Establishment for further necessary action as per law,” said sources, citing the findings of the Final Investigation Report and recommendations from regional NAB offices and the Executive Board.

It is important to note that the closure of this investigation will not impact any other cases already under inquiry or investigation, nor will it prevent the NAB from initiating any new case under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

As per sources, besides officials from the Food Department, the names of several politicians were implicated in the Ramzan package corruption scandal. The Food Secretary and other officers also faced serious allegations in the scandal.