Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

RMS withdraws bid to acquire 87.96% stake in Escorts Investment Bank

Deadline to make public announcement lapsed on May 12, 2024, without necessary approvals 

By News Desk

RMS (Private) Limited has formally announced the withdrawal of its bid to acquire 87.96% of Escorts Investment Bank Limited. 

Arif Habib Limited, the manager of the offer, on behalf of RMS (Private) Limited, informed about this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

The initial public announcement, made by RMS (Private) Limited on August 16, 2023, aimed to acquire up to 119,279,077 ordinary shares, was published in newspapers. 

The transaction was contingent on receiving various regulatory and other approvals. However, as the deadline lapsed on May 12, 2024, without all necessary approvals being secured, the offer has now been officially withdrawn. 

“We, Arif Habib Limited, in our capacity as Manager to the Offer, would like to intimate that the time period for making the public announcement of offer (as extended by the Acquirer) lapsed on May 12, 2024 as certain regulatory and other approvals for the Transaction remain outstanding,” read the notice. 

According to the regulations of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, coupled with the Securities Act 2015, the firm has opted to retract their proposal.

This move comes as a compliance measure to ensure all legal frameworks are adhered to regarding substantial acquisitions. 

 

Previous article
Operational costs of key sectors surge as sick units multiply
Next article
Govt faces IMF pressure to overhaul tax laws, limit tax incentives
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt expected to reduce fuel prices from May 16

Petrol price is likely to decrease by up to Rs14/litre while diesel may drop by up to Rs10/litre

Bulls dominate PSX as KSE-100 surges past 74,000 mark

Pakistan-IMF talks for new loan program begin today

In the ever-raging battle between Coca Cola and Pepsico, Sting is King

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.