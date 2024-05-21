Sign inSubscribe
Federal Govt to present budget 2024-25 on June 7

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget in the National Assembly session beginning on June 6

By News Desk

The federal government will present the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7. 

The budget session will start on June 6, and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget the following day.

The budget will also be laid in the Senate on June 7. The Senate will discuss the budget and prepare recommendations within 14 days, as stipulated by rule 130 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012.

After the budget presentation, the Speaker of the National Assembly will adjourn the House for two days, resuming on Monday to start discussions on the budget. 

These discussions will continue until the end of June when the House is expected to approve the budget.

