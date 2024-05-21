Sign inSubscribe
RDA sees over 6% drop in April inflows, SBP reports

Inflows dip to $171m in April

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a decrease in inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) for April, with total contributions amounting to $171 million, marking a decline of over 6% from $182 million in March 2024.

Of the total inflows in April, $11 million has been repatriated, and $123 million has been utilized within the country. This leaves a net repatriable liability of $36 million for the month.

According to the SBP, the number of RDA accounts saw an increase, reaching 689,650 by the end of April, up from 679,792 at the end of March, reflecting a growth of 9,858 accounts within a month.

Cumulative inflows since the inception of the RDA have now reached $7.831 billion, with $1.587 billion repatriated and $4.925 billion used locally, resulting in a total net repatriable liability of $1.319 billion as of the end of April.

Specifically, out of the total outstanding liability, $840 million is tied up in Naya Pakistan Certificates. This includes $317 million in conventional NPCs and $523 million in Islamic instruments. Additionally, $418 million is maintained as balances in accounts.

Roshan Equity Investments also experienced a decrease, totaling only $33 million for the month.

 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

