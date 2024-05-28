PM forms cabinet committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established the Cabinet Committee for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aimed at bolstering investment initiatives in the country.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirms the formation of the Cabinet Committee on SIFC.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will serve as the Chairman of the committee, with Army Chief and Chief Ministers also joining its ranks.

The committee comprises 12 cabinet members and six external members, including ministers responsible for defence, finance, planning and development, IT, food security, water and electricity, law and justice, investment, industry and production, and petroleum.

Decisions made by the cabinet committee will be presented to the federal cabinet for further consideration. The committee’s secretariat will be housed in the office of SIFC, established under the Rules of Business, 1973.