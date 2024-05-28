Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM forms cabinet committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council

Decisions made by the cabinet committee will be presented to the federal cabinet for further consideration

By Agencies
SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established the Cabinet Committee for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aimed at bolstering investment initiatives in the country.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirms the formation of the Cabinet Committee on SIFC.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will serve as the Chairman of the committee, with Army Chief and Chief Ministers also joining its ranks.

The committee comprises 12 cabinet members and six external members, including ministers responsible for defence, finance, planning and development, IT, food security, water and electricity, law and justice, investment, industry and production, and petroleum.

Decisions made by the cabinet committee will be presented to the federal cabinet for further consideration. The committee’s secretariat will be housed in the office of SIFC, established under the Rules of Business, 1973.

Previous article
PM invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s textile sector
Next article
IMF forecasts Pakistan’s trade deficit to reach $27bn next fiscal year
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.