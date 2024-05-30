Sign inSubscribe
Govt enforces essential services act on PIA for six months

Airline granted authority to take action against non-compliant employees

By Monitoring Desk

The government has enforced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 for six months, granting the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the authority to take punitive action against employees who disobey lawful orders.

The act has occasionally been enforced in PIA in the past for certain periods.

The enforcement on Wednesday, directed by the Ministry of Interior, will remain in effect for six months. 

A notification issued regarding the enforcement stated that the act aims to ensure uninterrupted operations of the airline. 

The act applies to all employees who fail to comply with lawful orders given during their employment or attempt to persuade others to do the same. It also covers employees who abandon their jobs without reasonable excuse, absent themselves from work, refuse to work, or leave a designated area without proper authorization. 

Under this act, any employee found guilty of an offence may face imprisonment for up to one year and may also be subject to a fine. The government’s move underscores the importance of maintaining essential services and operational continuity within PIA.

