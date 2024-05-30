SBP-held reserves down by $63mn due to debt repayment

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $63 million due to external debt repayments during the week ended on May 24, 2024.

According to the latest data shared by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.31 billion as of May, 24 2024.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position depicts that reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $9.09 billion after external repayment of $63 million.

Whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded $5.221 billion.