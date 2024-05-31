Short-term inflation shows marginal increase

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on May 30, 2024, showed a slight increase of 0.11% while a year-on-year trend depicted an increase of 21.40%.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the week observed fluctuations in the prices of various essential items.

Major increase was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (11.25%), Onions (3.62%), Pulse Mash (2.00%), Bananas (1.78%), Potatoes (1.23%), Curd (1.17%), Pulse Gram (1.04%), Milk Fresh (0.56%), Cigarettes (0.52%), Energy Saver (0.41%) and Georgette (0.09%).

A week-over-week decrease was observed in the prices of Eggs (6.14 %), Chilies Powder (5.73%), LPG (5.40%), Garlic (4.02%), Rice IRRI (2.93%), Wheat Flour (1.89%), Rice Basmati Broken (1.49%), Pulse Moong & Firewood (0.51%) each and Mustard Oil (0.20%).

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased 23 (45.10%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 21.40%. On yearly basis, price of Gas for Q1 increased (570.00%), Onions (81.78%), Chilies Powder (59.98%), Tomatoes (52.54%), Garlic (47.83%), Salt Powder (31.30%), Shirting (30.39%), Gents Sandal (25.01%), Pulse Mash (23.93%), Beef (22.55%), Energy Saver (20.38%) and Sugar (19.89%).

While a decrease was observed in the prices of Bananas (34.58%), Wheat Flour (29.26%), Chicken (25.40%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (17.72%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (15.12%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (14.47%), LPG (11.79%), Mustard Oil (11.27%) and Eggs (11.01%).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups/quintiles and combined has been computed.