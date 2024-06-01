Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani company penalised for fraudulent use of Starbucks’ branding 

Competition Appellate Tribunal increases the penalty from Rs. 5 million to Rs. 6 million.

By News Desk

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeal filed by M/s Options International (SMC-Pvt.) Limited, a Pakistani company penalised by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for the fraudulent use of the international coffee chain Starbucks’ branding in its restaurants.

In its decision, the CAT increased the penalty from the originally imposed Rs. 5 million to Rs. 6 million.

Starbucks, a globally recognized chain of coffeehouses registered in the State of Washington, lodged a formal complaint that the Lahore-based restaurant, Options International, was selling “Starbuck Coffee” while fraudulently using “Starbucks marks,” in their branding thereby deceiving consumers and harming its business interests. Starbucks clarified that it had not opened any franchise in Pakistan.

The CCP’s inquiry concluded that Options International had prima facie violated Section 10 of the Competition Act by disseminating false and misleading information, deceiving consumers, and harming the business interests of the complainant. During the inquiry, Options admitted to the violation.

During proceedings, CCP passed an interim order on Starbucks’ request, directing Options International to stop using the labeling and packaging bearing the STARBUCKS trade name and logo without authorisation.

In its final order, CCP’s bench noted that although Options had stopped using Starbucks marks and committed to complying with its directions, the unauthorised use of the Starbucksmarks spanned a substantial period. Consequently, the bench penalised Rs. 5 million on the company. 

Additionally, the bench directed Options International to inform the general public through newspaper advertisements for three consecutive days about its fraudulent use of Starbucks marks.

Options International filed an appeal against the CCP’s order before the CAT, which dismissed the appeal and increased the penalty amount. 

This decision underscores the CCP’s commitment to curb deceptive marketing practices through fraudulent use of trademark, firm name, or product labelling or packaging of a local or foreign business concern.

